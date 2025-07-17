Sindhudurg Shocker: Man Kills Cousin Over Cigarette Lighter Dispute at Devgad

In a shocking incident near a stone quarry in Sadewadi, close to Vareri Kulaye, a 20-year-old migrant worker was brutally murdered by his own cousin following a petty argument. The deceased has been identified as Krishnakumar Jugraj Yadav, originally from Madhya Pradesh and currently working at the quarry. His cousin and co-worker, Ritik Dinesh Yadav (20), also from Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested by the police for the crime. The murder came to light thanks to the alertness of quarry supervisor Vijay Annappa Shendge, who noticed the absence of the two men during his routine inspection.

According to Devgad police, both Krishnakumar and Ritik had arrived at the quarry only four to five days ago to work as daily wage laborers. On Tuesday around midnight, a dispute broke out between them when Ritik asked Krishnakumar for a lighter to smoke a cigarette. The argument escalated quickly, leading Krishnakumar to slap Ritik. Enraged by this, Ritik took an iron rod from a truck and hit Krishnakumar on the head. The blow was so severe that Krishnakumar died on the spot due to head trauma.

After committing the crime, Ritik reportedly tried to destroy evidence by throwing the bloodied rod into a water body within the quarry and fleeing the scene. The next morning, supervisor Vijay Shendge noticed that both cousins were missing and grew suspicious. He gathered other workers and began searching the area. During this search, Krishnakumar’s lifeless body was discovered inside the quarry premises, sending shockwaves among the workers. Ritik was nowhere to be seen initially, but later he was spotted in the nearby Talebazar market in Devgad.

Acting swiftly, supervisor Shendge informed local police patil Mr. Parkar and ensured Ritik did not escape again. Police patil Parkar then relayed the information to the Devgad Police Station, prompting immediate action. A police team led by Inspector Bharat Dhumal arrived at the scene and took Ritik into custody. A case of murder has been filed against him, and the investigation is ongoing. The incident has sparked concern over the safety and mental well-being of migrant laborers working in isolated quarry areas without adequate supervision or conflict resolution mechanisms.