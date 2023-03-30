Singer arrested for molesting 19-year-old college girl at Borivali railway station

Singer was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for molesting college girl at Borivali railway station.The accused was arrested from the Virar area of Palghar district.

According to the Railway police, on March 26, a 19-year-old girl student on her way to an exam was reportedly molested by the accused at Borivali station. The accused allegedly abused the girl under the guise of asking for an address, and when the girl raised an alarm, the accused fled by jumping into a local train, according to the GRP.