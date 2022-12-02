Singer Jubin Nautiyal recovering after fall from stairs

After suffering multiple injuries, Bollywood's popular playback singer Jubin Nautiyal is said to be recovering.

According to the 'Tum Hi Aana' singer's team, Jubin underwent an operation on his right arm. He is discharged from the hospital and is doing fine now.

Earlier on Friday, the 33-year-old fell down the stairs and was injured.

He broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after the unfortunate incident, as per the 'Manike' singer's team.

Jubin's fans took to Twitter to send their wishes to the 'Lut Gaye' singer.

"Get well soon brother," a user wrote.

"Praying for MY KING'S speedy recovery from all the wounds, toxicities and negativities," another user wrote.

The "Dil Pe Zakhm" singer appeared on stage at a Dubai concert last week.

His latest songs include "Bana Sharabi" from Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Govinda Naam Mera" and "Saath Hum Rahein" from Ajay Devgn-starrer "Drishyam 2".

He also recently collaborated with Sri Lankan singer Yohani of "Manike mage Hithe" fame on his original single "Tu Saamne Aaye".

( With inputs from ANI )

