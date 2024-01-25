Singer Yogita Borate Lights Up Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Stage With Her Mesmerising Ghazal & Sufi Performance

Asia’s largest multidisciplinary street arts’ festival, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) begins in Mumbai and in its 24th edition, the annual extravaganza of arts, crafts and creativity has 300 plus programmes spread across more than 25 venues in the precinct. This year, the festival is also part of the Mumbai Festival, a cultural initiative by the Government of Maharashtra. Singer Yogita Borate, known for her mesmerising and melodious voice, cast a spell on the audience, singing a repertoire that resonated with the hearts of Mumbaikars. The youthful energy was palpable as the anticipation for Yogita’s performance reached its zenith.

Singer Yogita said, “It was a wonderful evening yesterday the memorable experience from the show ‘Jashn e Ghazal’. The Kala Ghoda festival came to me because of that show. The Kala Ghoda Festival committee member personally met me and she told me that I saw all your videos of Jashn e ghazal. She was completely mesmerised with my performance and she was impressed with my singing. At that time I felt very blessed. The original songs are available on all digital platforms. I am very thankful to the audience and Kala Ghoda team for the overwhelming response to my music performance.”

Singer Yogita Borate talks about her musical journey, “My Mom registered my passion for singing since my childhood and I have been singing since my childhood and she sent me to learn at the age of three. Later on, I did BA & MA in Indian Classical Music from Maharaja Sayajirao University which is a Bachelor in performing arts & Masters in performing arts. While pursuing my MA I was awarded the gold medal for scoring the highest marks in the practicals and I was fortunate enough to get this award from the hands of Narendra Modi Ji who is prime minister of India today and he was chief minister of Gujarat that time.” “I have my upcoming concert on the 30th of March in Borivali which is Prabodhankar Thackeray Mini Auditorium. Before that I have an annual programme of my music academy that is Swarmegha Music Academy that is on the 3rd and 4th of February.”, she said.