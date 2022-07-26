Single day rainfall damage 59 bridges and four roads

Amravati: Due to the heavy rains on July 20, continuous floods, 59 small and big bridges have been damaged and government property worth crores has been damaged. Therefore, Superintending Engineer of Public Works Department, Arundhati Sharma, while talking to 'Lokmat', informed that 5 crore funds will be required for the urgent repair of the bridge. A total of 200 km long roads have been damaged due to heavy rains. Out of which 8 km long roads have been completely damaged. Due to this, drivers and citizens have to exercise while coming and going from the bridge to many villages. Four state highways are closed for traffic due to heavy rains in the district.

Heavy rains and floods have damaged 59 bridges in the district. Reconstruction of the bridge will be important in this. Protection walls of the bridge, windings, length-width of the bridge, connecting approach roads including state highways, permanent repair of village roads and construction of the bridge as per requirement will be done, accordingly the proposal has been sent. The works will be done as soon as funds are provided by the government.

Four roads were closed due to heavy rain

• Shirala Dawargaon (Highway 308) 53700 km

Morshi Simbhora (State Route 292) 7800 km.

• Valgaon Pandhari-Nimbhora road 44500 to 45200 km.

Dharni to Kusumkot (State Route 292) 14400 km.

The rains that have been going on for three weeks are still continuing. In this, 75 mm of rain each was recorded in Morshi and Ambada mandals in 24 hours. This is heavy rain. Heavy rain has been falling in Morshi and Varud talukas for the past 48 hours. Flood water entered 71 houses in Varud taluka. In this, 44 people from 20 families have been shifted to a safe place.



A preliminary survey was conducted by the revenue system. In this, flood water entered 71 houses in 18 villages of Varud taluka and due to this, 40 persons from 16 families and four persons from four villages in Achalpur taluka have been relocated. Two in Tivasa taluka, 39 in Dhamangaon taluka due to continuous rain. Five houses have collapsed in Nandgaon taluka, 74 in Morshi taluka, 136 in Varud taluka, six in Daryapur taluka and seven in Chikhaldara taluka.

2,527 hectares of crops in Varud taluka and 10 hectares in Anjangaon Surji taluka have been damaged due to two days of heavy rain. Apart from this, 21 hectares of agriculture in Dhamangaon taluka has been destroyed and the farmers have suffered huge losses. So far one and a half lakh hectares of agricultural crops have been damaged due to rain in the district.

"Due to heavy rains on 20th July, roads and bridges have been damaged. 44 crores for reconstruction of bridges and five crores for urgent repairs due to heavy water flow from 59 small and large bridges. Funding is required. Such a proposal has been sent to the government" said Arundhati Sharma, Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department.



