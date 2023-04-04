SIT questions IIT students in Darshan Solanki suicide case

On Monday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the suicide case of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki at IIT Powai, questioned two students whose names were mentioned on the alleged note discovered by the police in Solanki's hostel room.

The other student who was called to record his statement was the one who found Solanki’s body after he allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of his hostel building.

The police stated that they did not obtain any significant details from the initial statements of the two students and they will be summoned again for further interrogation in the coming days.

The SIT found the note on March 3, with the words ‘…has killed me’ written on a question sheet. The note has been sent for forensic analysis and the police are awaiting the results to confirm Solanki’s handwriting.

Earlier, an accidental death report was registered in the case but an FIR was registered against an unknown person under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Atrocities Act after the note was found.