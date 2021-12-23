SIT to probe into threat received by Aaditya Thackeray

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has announced that the SIT will probe into the threat posed to state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray. The threat to kill Aaditya Thackeray was discussed in the assembly. The ruling Mahavikas Aghadi and the opposition BJP clashed over the accused's Karnataka affiliation.

After the discussion in the Assembly, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil informed that the accused in the Aditya Thackeray threat case has been arrested from Bangalore. The accused has been remanded in police custody for three days and will be questioned by the SIT, he said.

Police have arrested a youth who threatened to kill Environment Minister and Chief Minister's son Aditya Thackeray through WhatsApp. The young man's name is Jaisingh Rajput and he is a big fan of Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old accused was arrested by the West Regional Cyber ​​Police in Bangalore. Preliminary information shows that the accused was deeply saddened by the death of actor Sushant Singh. Accused Jaisingh Rajput had sent a message to Aditya Thackeray on WhatsApp around 12 midnight on December 8. In it, allegations were made about Sushant Singh's death. He then made three phone calls to Aditya Thackeray. He also received death threats via text message. After that a complaint was lodged with the police on behalf of Aditya Thackeray, a police cyber team started an investigation. The accused was arrested on December 18 by a Bangalore police squad, the Indian Express reported.

The Mumbai Cyber Cell team had traced the accused from his mobile number and it was learned that he was in Bangalore. After that, Mumbai Police went to Bangalore and arrested the accused Jaysingh Rajput. In this case, an offense has been filed against the accused under various sections.