"Situation is completely under control" says Nitin Raut after cabinet meet

Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut after a cabinet meeting talked to the media and said "There was no point in holding political discussions because the situation is completely under control. CM had a smile on his face. You can understand he's not tensed, so govt is not tensed either."

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".

After this, the government holds a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the further step. As CM Udhhav Thackarey is reported positive for Covid 19 he attended the meeting via video conferencing.