"Situation under control": Maharashtra Minister on waterlogging in Mumbai

Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Sunday said that the waterlogging situation in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall is under control and the war room is constantly monitoring the situation. Minister Lodha said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) war room is operating actively round the clock and in the last 24 hours, the war room received 1,200 calls and action was taken immediately.



"As per the guidance of the chief minister and deputy CM, I, as a guardian minister am here to assure that the situation is under control. As the rainfall was very heavy since last evening, the war room is constantly monitoring the situation. As we have worked properly there is no mishappening till now. 1916 is the emergency helpline number given by the government. Till now we received 1,200 calls which have been immediately attended," he said.

The opposition parties, however, slammed the govt saying claim of monsoon preparedness fell flat in the first rains and that all his "false promises, photo ops in Mumbai hold zero value". In a startling revelation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it recovered a 165-litre fridge, a cupboard, and other waste from a nullah near the Andheri subway that had to be shut for traffic on Saturday following the downpour and the rainwater had to be pumped out.