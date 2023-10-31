Six members of family attacked over petty dispute in Navi Mumbai



On Tuesday, an official reported that the police have filed a case against 13 individuals, including 10 women, for allegedly assaulting six members of a family in the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai.

Based on a complaint, a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered at Panvel police station late on Monday night, he said.

The official stated that according to the complaint, the accused reportedly broke into the family's home on Monday night, attacked them with sharp objects, and hurt their two beloved cats.

The victims claim that after complaining to the local authorities, a stall that had been set up in front of their home was later taken down. He claimed that the 10 accused ladies attacked the family because they were upset over the demolition. The police are probing the incident, and no arrest has been made so far, the official said.