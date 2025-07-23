Six Month Old Baby in Baramati Swallows Gold jewelry, Saved After Emergency Surgery

In shocking turn of events a piece of gold jewelry got stuck in the throat of A six-and-a-half-month-old baby. This incident took place on Monday in Baramati. After realizing baby choked, parents rushed the infant to hospital in Baramati. By the time they arrived, the baby was choking and bleeding from the mouth.

The baby was immediately taken to the hospital's pediatrician Dr. Rajendra Mutha, Dr. With the help of Dr. Saurabh Mutha and Dr. Priyanka Mutha, Baramati's ENT specialist Dr. Vaibhav Madane and anesthesiologist Dr. Amar Pawar, the risky surgery and scopy were performed with great skill. The gold earrings were successfully removed from the throat of the child through a telescope.

In just a few minutes, the collective efforts of all these doctors of Baramati literally brought this six and a half month old child back from the jaws of death. All the doctors breathed a sigh of relief. All the doctors together treated him and gave him life. The parents' eyes filled with tears while expressing their heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and other staff at Shripal Hospital.