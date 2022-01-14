Six person arrested for threatening builder by using Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's mobile number

A shocking case has come to light in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's mobile number was used to threaten a builder and demand a ransom of Rs 20 lakh and accepted Rs 2 lakh. In this case, the team of Crime Branch Unit 1 has set a trap and arrested 6 persons. Navnath Bhausaheb Choramale (age 28, resident of Haveli), Saurabh Narayan Kakade (age 20, resident of Hadapsar), Sunil alias Bala Gautam Waghmare (age 28, resident of Haveli), Kiran Rambhau Kakade (age 25), Chaitanya Rajendra Waghmare (19 years old, resident of Bhekrainagar, Fursungi) and Akash Sharad Nikalje (age 24, resident of Haveli) have been arrested.

Builder Atul Jaiprakash Goyal (47, resident of Wanwadi) has lodged a complaint with Bundgarden police. According to police, Kiran Kakade was the mastermind behind the fake call app from the Google Play Store and used Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's mobile number. He called Atul Goyal ten days ago. Goyal thought that he got the call from Ajit Pawar. He pretended to be talking as PA Choubey over the phone. He also threatened him if he did not settle the land dispute at Shiraswadi in Wadhe Bolhai in Haveli taluka. A ransom of Rs 20 lakh was demanded from him. So Goyal had doubts. He lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch.

The action plan was prepared under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta, Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Ravindra Shiswe, Additional Commissioner of Police Ramnath Pokale, Deputy Commissioner of Police Srinivas Ghadge and Assistant Commissioner of Police Gajanan Tompe.

