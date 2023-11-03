Six-year-old boy goes missing from home in Navi Mumbai

On Friday, the police in Navi Mumbai announced that a six-year-old boy had been reported missing from his residence in the Mahape MIDC locality.

According to an official, the young boy, who lives in Patra Chawl, is believed to have left his home to play outside on the evening of November 1 but has not returned since.

The family searched the entire neighbourhood and nearby areas, before lodging a complaint with the Rabale MIDC police, he said. A case of kidnapping has been registered against unidentified persons and a search has been launched for the missing child, the official added.