Skipper, coach should have a say in team selection: Ravi Shastri

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri feels it's "extremely important" that skipper and the coach should have a say in team selection.

Shastri said the coach should be in the meeting when a particular team is being picked for a tour.

"I think it is extremely important that the captain and the coach should have a say in team selection. I think going forward, both should officially have a say. Especially if the coach is experienced enough like I was and now how Rahul is," said Star Sports show Bold and Brave: The Shastri Way.

"It should happen in a meeting - not on the phone or outside - where the captain is there, so that he gets to see the mindsets of the selectors. What happens in the meeting when the convenor is there, all the big boys are there - he should be in that meeting," he added.

Meanwhile, India is currently locking horns and the visitors' pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have put the team within touching distance of victory reducing hosts to 182 for 7 at lunch here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

