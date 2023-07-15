Sleeper bus overturns on Mul-Chandrapur route; passengers escape unharmed

A Sleeper bus travelling on the Mul-Chandrapur route met with an accident within the MIDC premises. The incident occurred around midnight on July 15th when the driver lost control. All the passengers escaped unharmed.

The driver of a Tiger Company's sleeper bus travelling from Raipur to Hyderabad lost control of the vehicle. The incident occurred on the Gadchiroli-Chandrapur highway, near the MIDC T point close to Mul, causing the coach to overturn in a field adjacent to the road. Around 45 labour passengers were onboard at the time. Upon receiving information about the accident, nearby company employees swiftly assisted in evacuating the passengers from the vehicle.

Upon receiving the information, the Mul police station was promptly notified about the incident. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the police swiftly arrived at the scene. The injured individuals were immediately admitted to the hospital, and fortunately, there were no fatalities thanks to timely assistance. The driver of the travel company, Israel Khan (40) and a resident of Shivani, Madhya Pradesh has been charged under section 279. Police Inspector Sumit Parteki informed Lokmat that no severe injuries were reported.