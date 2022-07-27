Smuggling of lakhs of teak through forest drains; Forest Dept catches red-handed

Jimalgatta (Gadchiroli): The forest streams overflowing after heavy rains are now falling into the path of forest smugglers. A fund has been started to leave the flow of these canals and transport the logs in the darkness of the night unencumbered. One such attempt was foiled by the Forest Department staff under the Forest Range Office, Dechlipetha, who seized teak logs worth Rs 4 lakh.

The forest department had suspected that teak was being smuggled through the watercourse in this way. So they had increased night patrolling. Taking advantage of it, the team was able to catch the smuggling of teak.

4 to 5 large teak logs (goats) were tied to each other in a drain in Mauja Kammasur area of ​​Niyatshetra Perkabatti and released into the water. As soon as a total of 18 such teak logs were seen passing through the water stream, the forest department staff moved quickly and seized them. These logs were brought to the forest department office by bullock carts in the morning. Their total cost was said to be 4 lakh 31 thousand. The accused, however, managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness.