Sober is the new sexy, says Pooja Bhatt

It's been five years since actor Pooja Bhatt quit alcohol, and she could not be happier.

On Thursday, Pooja took to Instagram and celebrated her five years of sobriety.

"Sober is the new sexy! Five years sober today. Gratitude. Humility. Liberty," she wrote.

Pooja also posted a monochrome picture that features her hot avatar, leaving netizens in awe.

Reacting to the post, actor Danish Husain commented, "Your soberness is killing me."

Actor Dia Mirza dropped a red heart emoji on the picture.

Reportedly, Pooja stopped drinking because she thought she had fallen into the "trap of addiction myself and the only way to get out of it was to acknowledge it to myself."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in R Balki's film 'Chup: Revenge of Artist'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor