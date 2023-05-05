Social media applauds Mumbai cop for preventing accidents

Recently, several states across India experienced unexpected rainfall, causing travel difficulties and traffic congestion for many people. Amidst these challenges, a picture of a traffic police officer dumping soil on a road has gone viral on social media. To clarify the situation, we will explain why the officer took this unusual action.

On Twitter, a user posted a picture of a traffic police officer from Mumbai dumping soil on a road to prevent accidents during unseasonal rains. The Twitter user explained in the caption that the officer took the initiative to prevent bikes from slipping on the wet road at the Bhandup pumping signal. While the officer had called the fire brigade for help, he did not wait for their arrival and took action himself to ensure the safety of the passengers.

The picture shows a traffic police officer spreading soil on the road beneath a flyover to prevent accidents caused by the muddy road due to heavy rainfall. The post has garnered over 60,000 views and received many positive comments, with people thanking the officer for prioritizing passenger safety. The public is expressing the need for more such responsible police officers to ensure the safety of the city's citizens.