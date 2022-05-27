Social media friendship goes into trouble, boy shared his girlfriend's private pictures to her cousin

A boy and a girl became freinds on social media and then the boy crossed the line, he asked the girl for nudes. According to the police, the victim is a 24-year-old girl working in a showroom in Satara. A few months ago, she and a young man from Pandharpur met on social media. After that, the two became good friends. The two also posed for photos together during the visit. However, after the two were separated, he threatened to make the photo viral and asked her for her private pornographic photos. She even sent him the pictures out of fear. But to cover up one mistake, the young woman made another mistake by sending her private photos. If she had lodged a complaint with the police at the time of the first threat, she would have avoided further harassment.

Later she blocked his number and Instagram account to avoid further trouble. As a result, the enraged youth sent her private pictures to her cousin and sister. She immediately rushed to the Satara city police station and lodged a complaint against the youth. The police immediately searched for the youth. However, as he is a resident of Pandharpur, he has not been arrested yet. A team of Satara police rushed to Pandharpur to nab him.