Solapur: 32-Year Mumbai Doctor Found Dead In His Rented Room; Suicide Suspected

A 32-year-old doctor from Mumbai, identified as Aditya, died by suicide in Solapur on Tuesday. Aditya was found dead in the bathroom of his rented room in Dwarka Paradise, where he had been staying for a few days.Police were alerted after Aditya's friend broke down the door upon the request of Aditya's father, who could not reach him by phone. Aditya was found lying in a pool of blood.

Injuries indicating self-harm were visible on his neck and wrists. A knife was found near his right hand, and scissors were near his left shoulder. Bloodstains were present throughout the room, and a liquor bottle was also found. Preliminary investigation suggests that Aditya may have been under mental stress and might have used an anesthetic injection prior to harming himself to reduce pain.

He had recently attended his graduation ceremony and was scheduled to vacate the room on Tuesday.Aditya's body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination. His final rites will be performed in Kerala. Police are investigating the reasons behind his suicide.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.