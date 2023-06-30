Solapur: 58 animals rescued from slaughterhouse in Akkalkot

Fifty-eight animals destined for slaughter were rescued in Akkalkot. Sudhir Bahirwade, the district president of Akhil Bharat Krishi Goseva Sangh, received a tip-off about cattle being kept in a slaughterhouse at Rajiv Nagar, behind Shri Swami Samarth Annachatra in Akkalkot town.

Sudhir immediately informed the activists of Shri Ram Janmotsav Samiti and the police, and together they conducted a raid on the slaughterhouse. During the operation, they discovered around 58 to 60 animals locked in rooms and hidden in bushes without proper food and water.

A room in the slaughterhouse contained a pile of leather and the weapons used for the animal slaughter. In another room, a bone horn trap was discovered. The animals were in distress and desperately needed food.

The activists swiftly brought four animals to the location, and with the cooperation of the cow vigilantes, the police seized all the animals. A tempo was called, and the animals were rescued and taken to Ahinsa Gaushala under the supervision of Standard Animal Welfare Officer Mahesh Bhandari.

The successful operation was aided by Bharat Krishi Goseva Sangh district president Sudhir Bhau Bahirwade, Shri Ram Janmotsav Samiti Akkalkot member Dhanraj Patil, and Police Inspector Jitendra Koli from Valsang police station. A case has been registered at Valsang police station regarding the incident.