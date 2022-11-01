Solapur Accident: CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Seven pilgrims were killed and several others were injured after a speeding car rammed into their procession in Solapur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences after the accident and announced immediate assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.He added that he directed the administration to provide immediate and proper treatment to those injured in the accident.

"We share in the grief of the relatives and well-wishers of the deceased Warkari brothers. An aid of five lakh rupees each has been announced to the families of the deceased and the administration has been directed to provide immediate and proper treatment to the injured Warkari brothers," Shinde said in a tweet in Marathi. According to reports, accident took place at about 6.45 pm near Sangola. The pilgrims were on a dindi, a religious walk to the temple town of Pandharpur from Jatharwadi in Kolhapur. According to a PTI report, the group started walking about three days ago and were near Sangola when a speeding SUV rammed into them from behind. The driver of the speeding vehicle reportedly lost control.