Solapur: Activist Medha Patkar Calls for Preservation of Saintly Ideals Amidst Chandrabhaga River's Pollution

Solapur: Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar said she was heartbroken to see the pitiable condition of the Chandrabhaga river in the land of Vitthal, the revered deity of Maharashtra. She was in Pandharpur on the occasion of the Samata Wari ceremony. She was accompanied by Sanjay Gopal, head of Sane Guruji Smarak. Dr. Rajendra Kumbhar Jaisinghpur, Rajan Indulkar, Prof. Ramchandra Wagh and Bhargava Pawar were present.

Also Read | Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case: Special Pune Court to Deliver Verdict Today

She further said that there is a need to preserve the thoughts of saints. It is an inspiration to the new generation. "Sane Guruji's thoughts and actions are mind-blowing. The struggles of the saints are important and their thoughts are alive. The present generation needs ideas to fulfill the rights of the Constitution. In this current situation, the party politics of those who do not trust the government is different. Social politics is different. The role of socialism was kept by Sane Guruji at that time. His thoughts and those who believe in him are still there today", Patkar said.

"Even today, there is division in the name of caste and religion and casteism is still not over. We want to eradicate caste but it is unfortunate that the insensitive government is not ready to talk. This government had promised to provide MSP to farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. But farmers should get a price on the basis of the Swaminathan Commission. That's what they've removed. The position and respect of farmers should be increased", she further stated.