Solapur Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Company in Chincholi MIDC; Several Workers Feared Trapped (Watch)

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory located in Chincholi MIDC in Solapur district of Maharashtra on Friday evening, October 3. Several workers feared being trapped in the factory premises due to the blaze. Emergency services, including fire engines, local police and ambulances, rushed to the site after receiving the information.

The chemical company, which was engulfed in the blaze, was identified as Tuljai Associates. Following the blaze, a loud explosion was heard from the spot, which caused panic and chaos in the area. The exact cause of the fire will be determined after the cooling operations.

Visuals From the Site

A video shared on social media shows huge clouds of black smoke blowing out from the factory, which is completely engulfed in fire, and could cause heavy loss to the owner of the company.