Solapur: Gas leak triggers fire at towel factory, resulting in three worker fatalities

Three workers tragically lost their lives in a devastating incident this morning at a towel factory located on Akkalkot Road, MIDC. The unfortunate accident took place while they were preparing a meal inside a room, when a gas leakage occurred, leading to the suffocation of the workers.

Among the deceased, one worker has been identified as Bihari, a 35-year-old man. The other two workers who tragically lost their lives are Manoj Dehuri, Anand Bagdi, and Sohadev Bagdi. Thankfully, the prompt action of other workers present at the scene allowed them to escape the danger and be rescued in time.

Rupam Textile, a towel manufacturing factory located in Akkalkot Road MIDC, employs workers from West Bengal and Bihar. These workers reside on the top floor of the factory premises. Unfortunately, a distressing incident unfolded during their routine morning cooking activity when a sudden gas leakage occurred from the cylinder, igniting a fire that swiftly engulfed the entire room.

Out of the seven workers present, four managed to escape the room unharmed, successfully saving themselves. Tragically, three workers were unable to make their way out. Compounding the severity of the situation was the presence of stored towels and boxes, fueling the intensity of the raging fire. Regrettably, the three trapped workers succumbed to the flames, losing their lives at the spot.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade of the Solapur Municipal Corporation swiftly responded to the scene and successfully extinguished the fire within an hour. The bodies of the three workers were discovered in the charred room. Since the factory was situated on the ground floor, there was no fire beyond that area. A case has been registered at the MIDC police station.