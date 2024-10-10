Solapur Hit-and-Run: Truck Runs Over Toll Plaza Worker in Maharashtra; Shocking Video Emerges

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra, a truck attempting to evade toll payment ran over a man at a toll plaza, resulting in his death. The incident occurred on a highway in Solapur and was captured by CCTV cameras at the plaza.

The footage, now circulating on social media, shows the speeding truck hitting a toll plaza worker who was unaware of the vehicle's high speed.

The truck then mercilessly ran over him. Other employees rushed to help the victim but tragically found that he had already lost his life. This incident has raised serious concerns about road safety and law enforcement in the state. There have been numerous instances in the past where vehicles have sped through toll plazas to avoid paying fees.

