Solapur Horror: Body of 9-Year-Old Girl Found Buried in a Pit in Kusur Village

A body of a 9-year-old girl was found buried in a pit near a house in Kusur village, South Solapur taluka. The exact cause of death remains unknown, and police have currently registered the case as an accidental death pending further investigation. According to authorities, the girl's relatives are being questioned thoroughly as part of the ongoing probe. Police have stated that only a post-mortem report will confirm whether the death was due to natural causes or a result of foul play.

At around 5:00 PM on Friday, the Police Patil of Kusur village received information that a young girl’s body had been buried in a pit near a home in the village. Acting on the tip-off, local officials and police immediately visited the scene. Upon inspection, the girl’s body was discovered buried in a pit that had originally been dug for construction work near the house. The police subsequently sent the remains to the government hospital in Mandrup for autopsy. Authorities have emphasized that the post-mortem examination will determine whether the girl died due to natural causes or if it was a case of murder. Only after receiving the medical report will a formal case be registered and further legal action pursued.