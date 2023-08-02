Solapur: Police detain activists protesting in support of Sambhaji Bhide

The Faujdar Chavadi police detained the activists protesting in support of Sambhaji Bhide around 5 pm on Monday. Mild lathi-charge was also used to disperse the crowd of party workers.

The activists supporting Sambhaji Bhide declared their intention to stage a milk abhishek protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. However, the police detained the gathered activists at the square. A crowd of Shiv Pratishthan and BJP workers had also assembled in front of the Faujdar Chavadi police station, and the police are currently attempting to disperse the crowd. The situation remains dynamic as the workers continue their movements.

More details awaited