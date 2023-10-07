Solapur: Police officer shoots self with service pistol, dies

In a distressing incident that sent shockwaves through Solapur, a police officer identified as Anand Malale reportedly ended his life by shooting himself with his service revolver at his residence in the Kumta Naka area. Malale, an Assistant Police Inspector, was posted in Nanded district but had returned to his home in Solapur recently.

The incident has raised concerns, leading to a thorough investigation by local authorities to determine the reasons behind the officer's tragic decision. Preliminary reports suggest that Malale had been facing health issues and appeared to be under stress, potentially related to work.

Disturbingly, allegations have surfaced from the officer's relatives, suggesting that he may have taken such a drastic step due to alleged harassment by his superiors. The grieving family members are calling for a thorough investigation and action against any individuals responsible for mistreatment, further adding to the complexities surrounding this tragic incident.

The police swiftly responded to the scene, and Anand Malale's body has been transported to the Solapur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. This incident has left both the local community and the police force in deep mourning as they grapple with the loss and seek answers to the troubling circumstances surrounding the officer's untimely death.