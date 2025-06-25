Solapur Road Accident: Three Dead after Dumper Truck Crushes a Motorcycle

A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday, June 24, in South Solapur taluka, near Musti village, where three laborers riding on a single motorcycle were crushed to death by a speeding dumper truck. The impact was so severe that all three died instantly at the scene. The dumper, reportedly carrying soil, hit the motorcycle from behind and fled the location immediately. The driver is currently absconding, and local police have initiated a search operation. The deceased were identified as Devidas Maruti Dupargude (33), Nitin Sham Waghmare (32), and Hanmant Gopinath Pawar (40), all residents of Musti village.

According to reports, the three victims were traveling together to Dhotri village on a single two-wheeler when the incident occurred. The accident took place at a sharp bend near a lake close to Musti. Villagers said the dumper hit the bike from behind with such intensity that one person was crushed under the truck while the others were thrown to the side. The motorcycle was completely mangled. Eyewitnesses claim that the dumper driver fled with the vehicle before anyone could react, leaving the scene in chaos. The police are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting witness statements.

Soon after the accident, locals gathered at the spot and tried to assist the victims. A farmer named Manohar Rathod was among the first to arrive and identified one of the deceased, Hanmant Pawar. He rushed to inform the village, and within minutes, relatives of the victims reached the site. The bodies were transported to the government hospital in Solapur, where doctors declared them dead upon arrival. The entire village of Musti soon gathered at the hospital in grief, mourning the unexpected loss of three young men who were considered hardworking and responsible family members.

All three victims were primary breadwinners for their families and were laborers by profession. Their untimely deaths have left their families devastated and without financial support. Devidas leaves behind a wife and three young children; Nitin is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter; Hanmant leaves a wife, a two-and-a-half-year-old son, and four daughters. The sudden loss has pushed all three families into emotional and economic crisis. After postmortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to the families. The last rites for all three were conducted late on Tuesday night in the presence of grieving villagers and relatives.