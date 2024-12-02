Solapur Roberry: ₹23 Lakh Stolen After Theives Break Into ATM in Maharashtra; Disable CCTV Cameras

In a daring heist, robbers made away with ₹23 lakh from an ATM of a nationalized bank in Barshi city, Solapur district, Maharashtra, early Sunday morning. According to the police, the culprits sprayed a liquid on the CCTV cameras to obstruct recording before breaking the ATM booth's shutter around 4 a.m. on Paranda Road.

The unidentified individuals looted the cash and fled the scene, leaving authorities scrambling for clues. A case has been registered at Barshi city police station, and an investigation is currently underway to apprehend the culprits, officials confirmed.