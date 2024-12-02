Solapur Roberry: ₹23 Lakh Stolen After Theives Break Into ATM in Maharashtra; Disable CCTV Cameras
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 2, 2024 04:36 PM2024-12-02T16:36:59+5:302024-12-02T16:37:33+5:30
In a daring heist, robbers made away with ₹23 lakh from an ATM of a nationalized bank in Barshi ...
In a daring heist, robbers made away with ₹23 lakh from an ATM of a nationalized bank in Barshi city, Solapur district, Maharashtra, early Sunday morning. According to the police, the culprits sprayed a liquid on the CCTV cameras to obstruct recording before breaking the ATM booth's shutter around 4 a.m. on Paranda Road.
The unidentified individuals looted the cash and fled the scene, leaving authorities scrambling for clues. A case has been registered at Barshi city police station, and an investigation is currently underway to apprehend the culprits, officials confirmed.Open in app