Solapur Shocker: Man and Woman Found Dead; Cryptic Note Claims 'Brother-Sister' Relationship

A deeply disturbing incident has come to light in Solapur, where the bodies of a young man and woman were found hanging in a house, sparking shock and confusion. The two allegedly died by suicide using a scarf tied to a slab hook. The incident was discovered around 4 PM on Thursday in Karniknagar. The deceased have been identified as Rohit Bhimu Thankedar (23) and Ashwini Viresh Keshapure (23). While their similar age initially led to speculation, a note found at the scene has added a new twist to the case.

The discovery of the young man and woman hanging together, from the same scarf, in the Karniknagar area of Solapur city caused a sensation. Upon receiving information, MIDC police took custody of both bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination at a government hospital. A note found at the scene stated, "We are brother and sister, we are mother and son, so do not suspect us after our suicide." It is presumed that the girl wrote this note. The families of the deceased were informed and rushed to the hospital, expressing their grief.

Rohit worked as a truck driver and had gone to work as usual on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, he took his owner's motorcycle. When he didn't return by evening, the owner went to his house in Karniknagar and found the two hanging in an open room on the first floor. He immediately informed the MIDC police, who arrived at the scene, took custody of the bodies, and began their investigation. It was during this investigation that the note was found.

Ashwini had completed her pharmacy education and had been living with her maternal uncle in Bagalkot for the past few days. On Wednesday, she had come to Solapur to collect some documents. She left on Thursday morning, saying she was returning to Bagalkot, but she never reached her uncle's place. Her parents were searching for her. In the evening, Ashwini's family was informed by MIDC police, and they rushed to the hospital, where both sets of parents expressed their anguish.

Ashwini was affectionately called Swati at home. Her mother wept, saying, "Swati was sitting and talking with us yesterday, where have you gone now?" Police have confiscated Ashwini's mobile phone. Rohit used to visit Ashwini's house, where Ashwini had introduced him as her brother to her family. Ashwini's uncle stated that he had visited their house just a week ago. Meanwhile, the one-and-a-half-page note written by Swati also stated, "You will be happy after I am gone."Additionally, both individuals had put up statuses on their social media accounts. The previous day, one status read, "Brother, you are not just a brother I chose, you are more than my own brother." Another status said, "If there is a mother, it is possible to be an emperor; there is no empire greater than a mother's lap." It was also revealed by Rohit's employer, Gade, to the police that Rohit was married and had a son. However, his parents told police that he was not married.

