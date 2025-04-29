Solapur Shocker: Trainee Doctor Commits Suicide Inside Hostel Room

A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Superspeciality Hospital in Solapur, where a trainee doctor allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room. The deceased has been identified as Aditya Nambiar, a student from the 2019 batch of the Government Medical College. He was serving at the Civil Hospital and residing in the doctors' hostel located within the hospital premises. According to preliminary reports, he ended his life by slashing his wrists and throat. His body was sent for a postmortem to the Civil Hospital.

The incident sent shockwaves through the hospital community, leading to a gathering of concerned doctors at the Civil Hospital. Upon receiving information, the Solapur City Police arrived at the scene, and the Sadar Bazar Police registered a case. An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the suicide. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether a suicide note was recovered from the spot.

This is the second major suicide case involving a medical professional in Solapur this month. On April 18, renowned neurophysician Dr. Shirish Valsangkar allegedly shot himself. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The news of his death had also stunned the medical community. Following investigations, Manisha Musale was arrested in connection with his death. These back-to-back tragedies have sparked concerns about the mental health and well-being of medical professionals in high-pressure roles.