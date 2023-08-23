Solapur: Three women devotees killed in collision on Solapur-Pune Highway

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2023 02:39 PM 2023-08-23T14:39:57+5:30 2023-08-23T15:17:50+5:30

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded as a four-wheeler carrying women devotees collided with a goods car near Mohol on the ...

Solapur: Three women devotees killed in collision on Solapur-Pune Highway | Solapur: Three women devotees killed in collision on Solapur-Pune Highway

Solapur: Three women devotees killed in collision on Solapur-Pune Highway

Google News Next

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded as a four-wheeler carrying women devotees collided with a goods car near Mohol on the Solapur-Pune highway, resulting in the loss of four lives and injuries to six others. The victims, all hailing from Ranjangaon in Ahmednagar district, were on their way to Tuljapur in the early hours.

The deceased have been identified as Adamali Munawarali Shaikh (37), Hirabai  Pawar (75), Kamalbai Vetal (60), and Dwarkabai  Gaikwad (40). The injured include Bali Pawar (27), Chhakuli Pawar (27), Sai  Pawar (7), Surekha More (45), and Baijabai  Pawar (60), as per the reports.

The collision occurred as the devotees' car en route from Ranjangaon, hit a goods car while travelling towards Solapur after covering the Karmala-Temburni distance. The accident proved fatal, claiming the lives of three women, including the driver, at the scene, while another woman passed away during treatment at the government hospital in Solapur.

Open in app
Tags : Maharashtra News Solapur Accident News Ahmednagar