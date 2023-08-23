Solapur: Three women devotees killed in collision on Solapur-Pune Highway

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded as a four-wheeler carrying women devotees collided with a goods car near Mohol on the Solapur-Pune highway, resulting in the loss of four lives and injuries to six others. The victims, all hailing from Ranjangaon in Ahmednagar district, were on their way to Tuljapur in the early hours.

The deceased have been identified as Adamali Munawarali Shaikh (37), Hirabai Pawar (75), Kamalbai Vetal (60), and Dwarkabai Gaikwad (40). The injured include Bali Pawar (27), Chhakuli Pawar (27), Sai Pawar (7), Surekha More (45), and Baijabai Pawar (60), as per the reports.

The collision occurred as the devotees' car en route from Ranjangaon, hit a goods car while travelling towards Solapur after covering the Karmala-Temburni distance. The accident proved fatal, claiming the lives of three women, including the driver, at the scene, while another woman passed away during treatment at the government hospital in Solapur.