Solapur Tragedy: Man Dies by Suicide After Being Harassed Over a Friend’s Unpaid Loan

A heart-wrenching incident from Solapur has brought to light the devastating consequences of financial distress and mental anguish. A 39-year-old man, identified as Nagesh Suresh Antad, died by suicide late Tuesday night after allegedly being harassed by a finance company over a loan he had guaranteed for a friend. According to police and eyewitness accounts, the tragic event unfolded around 10:30 PM on June 3. Nagesh was found lying unconscious near the railway downline at kilometer marker 457/25, with one of his hands severed. Officials believe he jumped in front of a moving train. He was immediately rushed to Solapur Government Hospital by police head constable R.N. Manohar, but was declared dead before treatment could begin. The attending physician, Dr. Dhruv Gaikwad, confirmed his death.

As news of his demise spread, a large crowd of relatives gathered at the hospital in shock and grief. Family members revealed that Nagesh had become a loan guarantor for a friend. When the friend failed to repay the EMIs, the finance company began persistently demanding the amount from Nagesh. This ongoing pressure reportedly pushed him into severe mental distress, ultimately leading him to take this drastic step. Police from Sadar Bazar Police Station responded promptly to the scene after receiving information from the railway authorities. An investigation is underway, and statements from family members suggest that financial harassment was the key trigger behind Nagesh's decision to end his life.

The incident has sparked a wave of sorrow across the city, with many expressing concern over the lack of awareness and support for individuals facing financial and emotional crises. The case highlights the urgent need for better regulatory mechanisms around loan recovery practices and stronger mental health support for those struggling under debt.