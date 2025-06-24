Solapur Tragedy: Three Men Die on Spot After Speeding Dumper Rams Two-Wheeler

A tragic incident took place on Solapur-Hyderbad Highway in which three youth died on the spot after getting hit by speeding dumper. This accident took place on June 24 around 11 am. The deceased in this accident identified as Devidas Dupargude (age 40), Nitin Waghmare (age 35), Hanumant Rathod (age 40) are all residents of Musti Tanda (Tal. D. Solapur).

While reporting about this accident police said that the dumper was travelling at a high speed from Dhotri to Musti. While three youths were coming towards Hyderabad highway on a two-wheeler from the front, the two-wheeler and the dumper collided head-on.

It was said that three people died on the spot in this collision. After this incident, the police reached the spot and the bodies have been sent to the government hospital for autopsy. On receiving information about this accident, people from the Musti Tanda area have thronged the government hospital in large numbers.

In separate Incident A hit-and-run case was registered at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. A woman was severely injured after being struck by a speeding car. The car was allegedly driven by a drunk man in Kamothe. The incident occurred outside the Sarovar Hotel in Sector 6A, Kamothe on June 22, Sunday evening. A white swift car rammed into the woman, flinging her onto the side of the road. The eyewitness stated that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, and he did not stop his car after running over the woman. Instead, he started to drive more recklessly and rammed into several vehicles parked on the side before coming to a halt.

The woman was taken immediately to MGM Hospital. She is currently getting the necessary medical help at the hospital. Her condition is stable now, and she is under observation.