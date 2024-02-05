"Some People Are Trying To...": Ajit Pawar Issues Clarification a Day After Controversial Remarks on Sharad Pawar Goes Viral!

A statement made by Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on February 4, 2024, has sparked a controversy within the party.

Addressing a gathering in Baramati, Pawar said, "Some people will try to emotionally manipulate you by saying that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be their last. I don't know when their last election will be, but don't get emotional." He urged voters to vote for the candidate he would field in the Lok Sabha elections.

Pawar's remarks were seen as a veiled attack on Sharad Pawar, the NCP president and his uncle. Sharad Pawar is 83 years old and has been a prominent figure in Indian politics for several decades.

Criticism from Sharad Pawar's supporters:

Pawar's statement drew sharp criticism from leaders of the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP. Former minister Jitendra Awhad accused Pawar of "waiting for Sharad Pawar's death" and said that he was "ashamed" to have worked with him.

"Ajit Pawar has crossed the limit today. He is waiting for Sharad Pawar's death. You are waiting to see when Sharad Pawar will die. You are waiting to see when my aunt's kumkum (symbol of widowhood) will be wiped off. I am ashamed to have worked with you," Awhad said.

Ajit Pawar's clarification:

In response to the criticism, Pawar issued a clarification on his social media handle on February 5. He said that his statement had been misinterpreted and that he had not intended to disrespect Sharad Pawar.

काल माझ्या म्हणण्याचा चुकीचा अर्थ काढला गेला आहे. माझं पहिल्यापासून, राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्ष एकत्र असल्यापासून एवढंच म्हणणं होतं की, ज्येष्ठ नेत्यांनी शारीरिक दगदगीचा विचार करावा आणि प्रकृतीची काळजी घ्यावी. हे मत मी पूर्वी देखील मांडलेलं आहे. मात्र काही लोक स्वतःच्या… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) February 5, 2024

"My statement yesterday has been misinterpreted. I have always maintained that senior leaders should consider their physical limitations and take care of their health. I have expressed this view in the past as well. However, some people are trying to use senior leaders for their own political gains. They will not understand these things. I have expressed my feelings for them from time to time. But some people have a habit of making a mountain out of a molehill. I don't pay attention to such dramatic people. However, I want the common people to understand my feelings, so I am making this statement," Pawar said.