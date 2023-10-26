Some people only did politics in name of farmers: PM Modi's dig at Sharad Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said some people from Maharashtra only did politics in the name of farmers, comments aimed at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, who handled the agriculture portfolio during the UPA government.

During his address at an event in the temple town of Shirdi in western Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his government's dedication to the welfare of farmers. He highlighted that farmers are now receiving the Minimum Support Price (MSP) funds directly in their bank accounts. The Prime Minister made these remarks after inaugurating multiple development projects.

Some people in Maharashtra only did politics in the name of farmers. A senior leader of Maharashtra served as the country's agriculture minister. I personally respect him, but what has he done for farmers? Modi said, without naming Pawar. The NCP founder served as the agriculture minister when the Congress-led UPA government was in office at the Centre (2004-14).