Sonam Kapoor recalls working with late Patrick Demarchelier

The demise of French photographer Patrick Demarchelier has left Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor saddened.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam penned an emotional note in memory of Patrick, recalling working with him during her initial days in the industry.

"My first ever shoot was with @patrickdemarchelier for @vogueindia. He was kind and warm something every debutant should experience with someone capturing her while facing the camera for the first time. #RIP," she wrote.

Patrick, who took iconic images of Princess Diana, Madonna and other celebrities, died on Thursday. He was 78.

( With inputs from ANI )

