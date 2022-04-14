Soni Razdan wishes newlyweds Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor 'love, light and happiness'

As congratulations poured in for star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who got hitched on Thursday, the bride's mother Soni Razdan wished the couple love, light and happiness in their journey together.

Razdan, who is Alia's mother, in an Instagram post today wrote, "They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always [?] . Ranbir and Alia here's wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa [?][?][?]"

The bride's parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan along with her sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt were snapped at Ranbir's Bandra residence, Vastu, the venue of the wedding.

The intimate ceremony was attended by the couple's family members and close friends.

The pre-wedding festivities included a special pooja and a mehendi ceremony on Wednesday.Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

