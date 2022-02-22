'Spare us, or we may do something drastic': Disha Salian's parents hit out at politicians

Mumbai, Feb 22 The parents of Disha Salian who ended her life on June 8, 2020 made an emotional public plea on Tuesday to be "left alone" by the politic failing which they hinted at taking the extreme step themselves and 'only the political leaders would be responsible' for it.

"Please spare us... We are trying to emerge from the tragedy of our daughter. Don't keep raking it up repeatedly and politicising it... If this doesn't stop, we may be forced to do something drastic. Only the politic will be responsible for this," Satish Salian and his wife Vasanti said.

Without taking any names, they flayed "certain politic"

