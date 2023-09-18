"Speaker deliberately delaying disqualification decisions, backing 'unconstitutional' govt": Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut accused Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar of deliberately delaying the decision on the disqualification petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of camp MLAs, specifically those related to Eknath Shinde.

This accusation has added fuel to the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra.

"Despite a clear directive from the Supreme Court, the speaker is wasting time when it comes to deciding on the disqualification petitions. He is supporting the unconstitutional government in the state," Raut said.

"We will mention these issues before the Supreme Court and hopefully we will get justice," said Sanjay Raut.

Raut also directed criticism towards ministers and leaders who oversee sugar mills in Maharashtra. He asserted, "The ministers who control certain sugar mills, which are grappling with financial irregularities and corruption allegations, have switched their loyalties and aligned themselves with the state government. They have done so in an attempt to seek respite from Central probe agencies," claimed Raut.

Sanjay Raut claimed, "The Pravara sugar mill, controlled by Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (state revenue minister from BJP), is facing a corruption charge of Rs 200 crore, while the sugar mill controlled by Rahul Kul (BJP legislator) is facing a corruption charge of Rs 500 crore. Even the case of Jarandeshwar sugar mill, linked to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is similar."