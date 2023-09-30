Special campaign underway to identify eligibility of undertrial prisoners for release in Thane district

In an effort to alleviate overcrowding in prisons within Thane district, Maharashtra, an official disclosed that a special campaign is underway. This campaign aims to identify undertrial prisoners and assess their eligibility for release.

As per a release issued by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), an undertrial review committee (UTRC) has been formed for the campaign, which began on September 18 and will conclude on November 20.

The committee, formed under the guidance of principal district judge and DLSA chairperson Abhay J Mantri, comprises collectors of Thane and Palghar districts, police commissioners from Thane district, and the superintendent of police, Thane among other officials, it said. To lessen overcrowding in jails in the district and state, the committee will operate in accordance with its directives.

The undertrials will be covered under sections 436 (deals with bail) and 436A (one can be released from custody if he has spent more than half of the maximum sentence prescribed for the offence) of the Indian Penal Code, the release said. The campaign will cover undertrials/convicts falling under section 436A, those who have been granted bail but are not able to furnish sureties, convicts who have undergone their sentence or are entitled to release because of remission granted to them, DLSA member secretary Ishwar Suryawanshi said.

The committee will also review the eligibility of undertrials accused of offences carrying a maximum punishment of 2 years, those who are sick or infirm and require specialised medical treatment, women offenders, first-time offenders between the ages 19 and 21 and in custody for the offence punishable with less than seven years of imprisonment and have suffered at least 1/4th of the maximum sentence possible, it was stated.