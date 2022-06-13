Special CBI court opposes Anil Deshmukh's petition seeking default bail

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has filed a petition seeking default bail from the Special CBI Court, which was opposed by the CBI today. The matter will be heard tomorrow.

Ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh of forcing him to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. He levelled these allegations after he was removed from the police commissioner's post. Deshmukh had denied all allegations levelled against him.

On April 21, 2021, the CBI had filed an FIR against Deshmukh and had initiated a probe. Sources said that Deshmukh's financial transactions of the last three years are under scanner.

On November 1, 2021, Deshmukh was placed under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Rs 100 crore money laundering case pertaining to alleged posting and transfer of officials.