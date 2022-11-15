Special court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on Nov 24

Special court here is likely to pronounce its order on November 24 on the bail plea of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Senior NCP leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February this year. He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here. Special judge R N Rokade on Monday reserved his order on Malik’s bail after hearing lengthy arguments put forth by both sides.

The probe agency had, however, opposed the bail stating that the case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his henchmen is considered as a predicate offence.

The ED has claimed that the accused was dealing with Ibrahim and Hasina Parker and there is no question of him being innocent.



