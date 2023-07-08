Special efforts to be taken to get more women youth to enrol as voters, says Thane Collector

Collector Ashok Shingare has stated that there aren't enough women and young people registered to vote in the Thane district and that special measures will be made to address this issue.

Addressing a press conference on Friday on the voters list revision, he said staff will go from door to door between July 21 and August 21 to ensure there are no mistakes.

He said the process of summary revision of voters list started from June 1 and will continue till December 31, far longer than the two months it used to last earlier.

A total of 224 polling booths on the first and second floors of buildings will be brought to the ground floor for the convenience of voters, Shingare added.

Thane district has three Lok Sabha and 18 Assembly constituencies. It has a voter strength of 62,14,517, including 33,67,120 males, and 1,078 transgenders. The district has 6,391 polling booths and 5,402 poll officials, the collector informed.