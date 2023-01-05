Special summary revision of electoral rolls: Maha has more than 9.02 crore voters

Maharashtra has more than 9.02 crore voters as per the special summary revision of electoral rolls that was published on Thursday, a senior official said. The draft publication of the electoral roll was done on November 9, 2022 and it had 8,98,42,301 voters.

According to a report of PTI, As many as 9,21,453 voters were added after the draft publication, of which 4,77,953 were deleted, leaving the roll with a net addition of 4,43,500, the official said.

Chief Electoral Officer Shrikant Deshpande told reporters Maharashtra has 9,02,85,801 voters as per the special summary revision.

Voter registration is a continuous process and we will continue to update the electoral rolls with supplementary revision in April, July and October this year. The electoral roll special revision was done in a transparent manner. Voters who complete 18 years of age on January 1, 2023 have been included, he explained.