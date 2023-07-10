Speeding car collides with stationary truck in Nagpur, three killed and six injured

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 10, 2023 12:11 PM

ir="ltr">In a tragic incident on Sunday evening, a speeding car collided with a stationary container truck on the Ramtek-Bhandara road in Nagpur district, Maharashtra. The accident, which occurred under the jurisdiction of the Aroli police station, claimed the lives of three individuals and left six others injured.

According to authorities, the truck driver had negligently parked the vehicle on the road without using any indicators. This act of carelessness created a dangerous situation for other motorists. As a result, a car approaching from behind collided with the stationary truck, causing significant damage to the front portion of the car.

Among the occupants of the car were nine individuals, including five children, who suffered serious injuries in the collision. The police rushed the injured victims, all residents of the Bhandara district, to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. Despite the medical efforts, three of the injured individuals succumbed to their injuries.

In response to the incident, the police have registered a case against the truck driver under the relevant provisions of the law. Investigations will be conducted to determine the circumstances leading to the accident and to ensure appropriate action is taken.