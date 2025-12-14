Sports Culture Flourishing Because of Lokmat Maha Games

The Lokmat Maha Games, an initiative aimed at strengthening sports culture at the school level and providing a platform to young talent from villages and towns across Maharashtra, has received strong praise from the state leadership. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that due to Lokmat Maha Games, sports culture has once again become visible on the playground, and Lokmat's initiative to develop sports culture at the school level and to provide a major platform for the talents present in villages and towns is inspiring for the entire state. Praising the initiative, he said that the state government will always stand by such efforts.

The chief minister further said, "Lokmat Maha Games is a movement for the holistic development of students. Providing a platform for sports talent from all sections and developing sportsmanship, discipline, and self-confidence is an important task being undertaken by Lokmat. Through this initiative, Lokmat has created a beautiful confluence of the fields of sports and education. It is extremely essential to provide students with an appropriate platform in sports. Initiatives like this prove beneficial in developing competitiveness, team spirit, and leadership qualities during school life. Due to initiatives like 'Lokmat Maha Games', students are able to make proper use of their abilities."

He added that today's children are trapped in the web of smartphones, and the difficult task of bringing them back to the playground has been successfully achieved by 'Lokmat Maha Games'. The state-level award distribution ceremony of 'Lokmat Maha Games', presented by the Abhay Bhutada Foundation and organised by Lokmat Times Campus Club, will be held in Pune on January 9.

Ruchira Darda, Director Lokmat Times Campus Club Founder, Maha Games, said, "Platforms like Lokmat Maha Games and Campus Club are sowing the seeds of values at an early age. Sports values enhance students' self-confidence. Along with team spirit, they also learn discipline, which will make them successful in any field."

Prior to this, on December 11 in Nagpur, the special issue of 'Lokmat Maha Games' was released at the hands of the chief minister. Chairman of editorial board of Lokmat Media Limited and former member of Rajya Sabha Dr Vijay Darda, managing director Devendra Darda, and chairman of Tab Global Venture and Abhay Bhutada Foundation CA Abhay Bhutada were present on the occasion.

Dr. Vijay Darda, Chairman of editorial board of Lokmat Media Group, and former member of Rajya Sabha, said that initiatives that provide opportunities in sports for students help in shaping the sportspersons of the future. Because of initiatives like 'Lokmat Maha Games', social harmony, school-level sports culture, and awareness about health are promoted. Such initiatives will always have our support.

