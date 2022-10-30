SRA flats scam: Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar summoned again on October 31

Shiv Sena leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has been summoned on October 31 by Dadar Police to appear before it for questioning in connection with the SRA flats scam. She failed to appear before the police on October 29 after she was summoned.

mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday alleged that she was being targeted for being on Uddhav Thackeray’s side in the split in the party but reiterated that she would not succumb to the pressure. Pednekar, who has been a vocal critic of the Shinde-Fadnavis government, said that attempts were being made to frame her in a slum rehab scam case and that she would not go to the police station for questioning.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar said the Shiv Sena leader was trying to blame those who had exposed her wrongdoing. “Pednekar is the one who grabbed the tenements of poor people in the slum rehabilitation scheme,” he said. “Now that she is being questioned about it, she is trying to blame those who brought up the issue.”